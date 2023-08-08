Philadelphia Eagles add linebacker competition for Nakobe Dean

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed a pair of veteran NFL linebackers to compete with former Georgia Bulldog standout Nakobe Dean.

Dean is entering his second season in the NFL. He had a clear path to playing time, but that may be a little bit murkier now.

Who is Nakobe Dean’s new competition and why did the Eagles sign two linebackers?

Who Philadelphia lost from last season

Two of Philadelphia’s 2022 starters at linebacker signed for other teams in free agency. T.J. Edwards signed with the Chicago Bears and Kyzir White signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Nakobe Dean's injury

Nakobe Dean, who is expected to fill the vacancy of one of Philadelphia’s starting linebacker roles, continues to miss Philadelphia practices with an ankle injury. However, that injury is not expected to impact him for too much longer.

Nakobe Dean recorded just 13 total tackles as a rookie, but proved to be a great tackler in college. Dean’s experience in Philadelphia’s defensive system should give him an edge in the competition for the starting role.

Myles Jack

The Eagles signed Myles Jack to a one-year contract on Aug. 6. Jack has started 95 games in his NFL career. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. In 2022, Jack finished with 13 starts and 104 total tackles. He played 71% of snaps for the Steelers.

Zach Cunningham

Zach Cunningham is the other veteran linebacker to sign with the Eagles. Cunningham has seen his role decline significantly over the past few seasons.

Cunningham recorded 164 total tackles for the Houston Texans in 2020, but only played 49% of snaps in six games for the Tennessee Titans last year. Still, Cunningham is athletic and experienced.

Dean's other competition

Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow are currently projected to start at inside linebacker for the Eagles. In addition to Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham, Dean will face competition from Christian Elliss, Shaun Bradley, and Ben VanSumeren.



LB Nakobe Dean should be back soon from his ankle injury, so these signings aren’t for that. Adding Jack and Cunningham gives a young room some experience and adds competition. https://t.co/b2LkZmzX3o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2023

