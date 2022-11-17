Philadelphia Eagles add free agent Ndamukong Suh to bolster defensive line

A day after signing one veteran free agent defensive lineman, the Philadelphia Eagles are now adding another.

Former Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Eagles, the team announced Thursday.

Suh, the second overall draft pick by the Lions in 2010, spent the previous three seasons with the Buccaneers, earning a Super Bowl ring after the 2020 season. He will join 12-year veteran Linval Joseph as the Eagles' most recent additions to the defensive line. The team signed Joseph on Wednesday when defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu was placed on injured reserve.

Ndamukong Suh takes a break during Buccaneers minicamp in 2019.

Suh has played 12 seasons in the NFL after a standout college career at Nebraska. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award with Detroit in 2010, when he was named to Pro Bowl for the first of five times. He was also a first-team All-Pro with the Lions in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

Suh, who has 70.5 career sacks, also played for the Miami Dolphins for three seasons and the Los Angeles Rams for one year before joining the Buccaneers in 2019.

