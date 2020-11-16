Philadelphia Eagles activate 21-day practice window for TE Zach Ertz

The Eagles are set to get another key player back on the roster as the team has designated tight end, Zach Ertz, to return from injured reserve per Tom Peliserro.

The #Eagles designated TE Zach Ertz for return from injured reserve, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 16, 2020

The Eagles just announced the opening of Ertz’s 21-day practice window, sticking to the 4-6 projection for return after the Eagles placed their star tight end on IR.

#Eagles have activated a 21-day practice window for TE Zach Ertz. Eagles have placed CB Craig James on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/zgOYqTjoPj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2020

Ertz is third on the team with 24 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles also placed cornerback Craig James on Injured Reserve. James suffered a shoulder injury this past week and was out for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

List

7 takeaways from the Eagles' disappointing 27-17 road loss to the Giants

Related