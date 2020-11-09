Philadelphia Eagles activate 21-day practice window for LG Isaac Seumalo

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthy at the right time and one of their best run blockers is returning to the lineup after missing the bulk of the season. The Eagles just announced that left guard Isaac Seumalo has had his 21-day practice window activated.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated a 21-day practice window for G Isaac Seumalo.#Eagles have signed DT Treyvon Hester to the practice squad and released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3c0kEwXbcx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 9, 2020





Seumalo was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams in the second game of the season. In Seumalo’s place, the Eagles flipped Nate Herbig to left guard and inserted Matt Pryor at right guard for the injured Brandon Brooks.