Philadelphia Eagles activate 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert

With star tight end Zach Ertz out for upwards of a month if not more, reinforcements are on the way for the Eagles who just activated the 21-day practice window for star tight end Dallas Goedert.
Roster Move: #Eagles have activated a 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert. pic.twitter.com/jwmZYzx2oC
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 28, 2020
Mike Garafalo of NFL media is reporting that Goedert is on track for a Week 10 return to the lineup against the New York Giants on the road.
Richard Rodgers will be the starting tight end with Ertz and Goedert out.
