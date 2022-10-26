Philadelphia Eagles acquire pass rusher Robert Quinn from Chicago Bears, per reports

Another day, another significant NFL trade, another strong team loading up.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick Wednesday, per multiple reports.

Quinn, 32, had been the subject of trade rumors since the end of the 2021 season, when he set a Bears single-season record with 18½ sacks. He's only got one (and three QB hits) this season, but is one of just seven active players with at least 100 career sacks – he and former Rams teammate Aaron Donald have 102.

Quinn joins a fourth-ranked Eagles defense that's limited opposing quarterbacks to the lowest passer rating in the league (66.0), primarily due to a suffocating secondary. That figure could further drop after adding Quinn to a middling pass rush (17 sacks, 39 QB hits) that lost Derek Barnett to a torn ACL on opening day.

Robert Quinn has 102 career sacks.

Mixed in with a front that features established players like Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat, Quinn shouldn't have to play as many snaps in Philadelphia and ought to be fresher for the stretch drive and playoffs for the league's only remaining unbeaten team. With the Eagles just coming off their bye week, Quinn might also get afforded extra rest as he's now in line to play 18 regular-season games.

The NFL trade deadline expires Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Quinn joins All-Pro Christian McCaffrey (49ers), James Robinson (Jets), another running back, and wideout Robbie Anderson (Cardinals) among veterans who have already been dealt.

For Chicago, it's the latest move of a team playing well enough given its roster but still in a rebuilding mode. The Bears offload a player with two full seasons left on a five-year, $70 million deal but will take an $8.5 million dead cap charge in 2023 – not all that bad given Chicago was projected to have a league-high $116 million in cap space next year, prior to the Quinn deal, per Over The Cap.

The Bears, who let one veteran out of the locker room, may not be done dealing. Linebacker Roquan Smith, who had a contentious contract standoff with the team's new management during training camp – it was never resolved, meaning he's scheduled to hit free agency after the season – has also been a source of recent speculation about his future.

We were speaking with Roquan Smith when the Robert Quinn trade broke. He was having a tough time and had to cut it short. pic.twitter.com/Ekd168m62S — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 26, 2022

