Philadelphia Eagles acquire Gardner Minshew II from Jacksonville Jaguars

Jalen Hurts has more competition at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday the Birds have acquired Gardner Minshew II from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a draft pick.

Minshew became expendable, of course, when the Jaguars drafted Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence was named the starter for Jacksonville this week by Urban Meyer.

Trade: Jaguars are sending QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick, per sources. The 6th-round pick could go to a 5th if Minshew plays in 50 percent of the plays in three games this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, in the NFC East and Philadelphia, Minshew will join a quarterback room that already has Hurts, a second-round pick last year out of Oklahoma, and Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP.

The Eagles announced they released Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew, who became popular in Jacksonville after being drafted out of Washington State in 2019.

Minshew went 6-6 as a starter as a rookie and 1-7 last season, a year that saw Jacksonville win its opener and lose the rest of its games.

Minshew has thrown 37 TD passes against 11 picks in two seasons.