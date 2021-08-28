Philadelphia Eagles acquire Gardner Minshew II from Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jalen Hurts has more competition at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday the Birds have acquired Gardner Minshew II from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a draft pick.

Minshew became expendable, of course, when the Jaguars drafted Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence was named the starter for Jacksonville this week by Urban Meyer.

Meanwhile, in the NFC East and Philadelphia, Minshew will join a quarterback room that already has Hurts, a second-round pick last year out of Oklahoma, and Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP.

The Eagles announced they released Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew, who became popular in Jacksonville after being drafted out of Washington State in 2019.

Minshew went 6-6 as a starter as a rookie and 1-7 last season, a year that saw Jacksonville win its opener and lose the rest of its games.

Minshew has thrown 37 TD passes against 11 picks in two seasons.

Recommended Stories