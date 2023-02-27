Philadelphia Eagles: 7 biggest questions entering the 2023 NFL offseason

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, the Eagles and 31 other NFL teams will start the process of financially retooling with the goal of advancing to the postseason.

Between the 2023 NFL draft, free agency, and more, Philadelphia will look to acquire the pieces needed for a return trip to the postseason.

With the NFL offseason now in full swing, here are the seven biggest questions the Eagles need to answer.

Can Howie Roseman rebuild a roster again?

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The 2022 offseason consisted of several key signings and blockbuster trades, but 2023 could be the signature spring and summer for the Eagles GM.

Philadelphia has 19 pending free agents, and All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to sign a long-term contract extension.

Roseman has six draft picks for 2023, $10+ million in cap space to roll over, and a defense that could lose 9 key contributors to the open market.

Can Jalen Hurts reach another level?

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts more than improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl, while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star responded accordingly, and led Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-1 record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

With more money comes more problems and added responsibility.

Can Jalen Hurts’ maintain this level of play while having to lead an explosive offense that could be forced to carry its defense going forward?

Can Kenneth Gainwell be the guy?

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

After averaging just 24.1 during the regular season, Gainwell averaged 97.5 scrimmage yards against the Giants and 49ers, putting his dual-threat abilities on display.

There’s been talk of Philadelphia drafting Bijan Robinson or another running back in the middle round, but with a limited amount of picks, could Howie Roseman be forced to focus on building from the inside out?

If the Eagles don’t re-sign Miles Sanders and pass on drafting a running back, can a combination of Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon carry the load?

How will Eagles manage limited cap space?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts will eventually go from the 47th-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL to being one of the league’s top-paid players. Philadelphia currently ranks middle of the pack in salary cap space and will have some decisions to make on defense, along with what to do with the two first-round picks in 2023 as well.

Having previously struggled with talent evaluation in the past, Roseman will have to pull off his best version of roster building since that 2017 team.

Can Brian Johnson continue the offensive magic?

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s offensive personnel will look similar to the unit that was one of the NFL’s best this year. Losing Shane Steichen was expected, but continuity could continue with the promotion of Brian Johnson from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

The Eagles will have DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert back and the offensive line will still be among the NFL’s best if Jason Kelce returns as well.

Can Brian Johnson keep the offensive dominance going?

What style of defense will Philly play?



Nfl New Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon

Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Marcus Epps are all slated for free agency. It won’t be possible for the Eagles to bring them all back, especially once Jalen Hurts signs his new deal.

Philadelphia will need to retool on defense from a personnel standpoint and they could look to a more aggressive and innovative defensive approach with Jonathan Gannon now in Arizona.

Can Eagles avoid the Super Bowl hangover?

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Philadelphia went 31-33-1 in between the 2017-18 Super Bowl season and this 14-3 performance from 2022-23.

The Eagles have all the right pieces in place, but will be the hunted next season and will get every opposing team’s best shot.

Can Philadelphia put the pain of that Super Bowl loss behind them and continue the standard that’s been set over the past two seasons?

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire