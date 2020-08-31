Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster projection: Difficult decisions loom after final scrimmage

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than two weeks away from a season-opening showdown in D.C. against Chase Young and the Washington Football Team.
With training camp now in full swing and several notable changes to the roster, here’s an updated 53 man roster projection with two extra players added because the Birds technically can elevate two practice squad players per week, basically carrying 55 if they so choose.
***
QB – 3 — Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts, Nate Sudfeld
Sudfeld was the unquestioned backup but Hurts looked sharp at times during training camp. Training camp scrimmages aren’t real games and for that reason alone, Hurts starts the season as the third guy on the depth chart.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Adrian Killins Jr. (46) carries the ball during NFL football training camp at the team’s practice facility, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
RB – 4 — Boston Scott, Corey Clement, Miles Sanders, Elijah Holyfield, (Adrian Killins) practice squad rosters spot No. 54
The Eagles appeared prepared to enter the 2020 NFL season with two holdovers from last season and a refurbished Corey Clement, but will we see more than three running backs make the cut.
Look for the undrafted rookie Adrian Killins to find a role on the expanded practice squad and he could see action on certain Sundays as well.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor catches the ball during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
WR –7 — DeSean Jackson, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, John Hightower, Deontay Burnett, (Alshon Jeffery PUP)
Jeffery will likely start the season on the PUP list with a foot injury, while DeSean Jackson looks to be healthy and needed after Jalen Reagor suffered a shoulder injury that’ll keep him out of the lineup for upwards of a month. Deontay Burnett has made enough plays to warrant a roster spot, while John Hightower and Quez Watkins should have integral roles as well.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert warms-up during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Yong Kim/Pool Photo via AP)
TE — 2 — Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert
The Eagles will navigate through uncharted waters due to the pandemic and with the expanded practice squad rosters, the 53 man is likely to change from week to week. If Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are both healthy, it’s not necessarily urgent to have three tight ends on game day.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Andre Dillard (77) and Jake Driscoll (63) warm up during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Heather Khalifa/Pool Photo via AP)
OL — 9 — Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig, Jack Driscoll, Prince Tega Wanogho
One of the top units in football has been ravaged by injuries to Brandon Brooks and now Andre Dillard. The task for Jeff Stoutland now will be rebuilding the depth behind the starters, finding a suitable left tackle in place of Dillard, and preventing any lingering resentment from Peters allegedly not wanting to play left tackle for cheap.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 17: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates the 34-29 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 17, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
DL — 10 — Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Vinny Curry, Casey Toohill, Joe Ostman, Hassan Ridgeway
Josh Sweat has been outstanding lately, while Joe Ostman’s specialty as a pass rusher should give him a chance. Casey Toohill has an impressive motor and could make the 53 so the Eagles can prevent another organization from landing him. A healthy Malik Jackson will do wonders for the defensive front, especially if he can slide down and play end.
LB — 5 — Nate Gerry, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Duke Riley, Shaun Bradley
This group has quietly gone about its business during training camp and could finish the season as a bright spot for the Birds. Nate Gerry will certainly start and gets better each day. Davion Taylor is a project and will likely make his name on special teams. Special teams captain and standout Duke Riley has earned himself some three-down reps and could provide a spark in passing situations.
CB — 3 — Darius Slay, Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox
Craig James has had a better camp at cornerback than Sidney Jones and that fact alone means the Eagles may have to finally accept that they missed on the former second-round pick. Rasul Douglas has had a great camp, while Avonte Maddox will start opposite Darius Slay.
Slot — 2 — Cre’Von LeBlanc, Nickell Robey-Coleman
LeBlanc is the least mentioned player on the list, but he’s solid and Jim Schwartz has to find a role for him. Robey-Coleman has had the hype this summer and if he can truly be the ‘slot-god’ in Philadelphia, the Eagles could have a top-5 secondary.
Safety — 5 — Rodney Mcleod, Grayland Arnold, Will Parks, Jalen Mills, K’Von Wallace
Although he’s had a quiet camp, Wallace is the X-factor because of his versatility. McLeod returning was a huge move, while Jalen Mills should make that group even more talented. Will Parks’ ability to play in the slot as well bring even more versatility to the unit, while Jim Schwartz will pull out a wild-card and keep the immensely talented Grayland Arnold away from the opposition. Arnold is a hybrid and his ability to play three positions makes him a keeper at the safety position.
Rick Lovato
Special Teams
Kicker — 1 — Jake Elliott
Punter — 1 — Cameron Johnston
Long Snapper — 1 — Rick Lovato
Three of the best in the NFL at what they do.