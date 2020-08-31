Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster projection: Difficult decisions loom after final scrimmage

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than two weeks away from a season-opening showdown in D.C. against Chase Young and the Washington Football Team.

With training camp now in full swing and several notable changes to the roster, here’s an updated 53 man roster projection with two extra players added because the Birds technically can elevate two practice squad players per week, basically carrying 55 if they so choose.

Sudfeld was the unquestioned backup but Hurts looked sharp at times during training camp. Training camp scrimmages aren’t real games and for that reason alone, Hurts starts the season as the third guy on the depth chart.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Adrian Killins Jr. (46) carries the ball during NFL football training camp at the team’s practice facility, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Eagles appeared prepared to enter the 2020 NFL season with two holdovers from last season and a refurbished Corey Clement, but will we see more than three running backs make the cut.

Look for the undrafted rookie Adrian Killins to find a role on the expanded practice squad and he could see action on certain Sundays as well.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor catches the ball during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

WR –7 — DeSean Jackson, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, John Hightower, Deontay Burnett, (Alshon Jeffery PUP)

Jeffery will likely start the season on the PUP list with a foot injury, while DeSean Jackson looks to be healthy and needed after Jalen Reagor suffered a shoulder injury that’ll keep him out of the lineup for upwards of a month. Deontay Burnett has made enough plays to warrant a roster spot, while John Hightower and Quez Watkins should have integral roles as well.

