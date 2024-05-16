Philadelphia Eagles 2024 schedule released

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles 2024 schedule was revealed on Wednesday, May 15.

The Eagles were chosen in February to play their season opener in Brazil on Friday, September 6. It will mark the first time the NFL has held a game in Brazil. They will face the Green Bay Packers, who will be designated as the “away” team for this special matchup.

The full Philadelphia Eagles 2024 schedule is as follows:

The Eagles finished second in the NFC East last season with an 11-6 regular season record. They lost in the Wild Card game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to end their 2023 campaign.

