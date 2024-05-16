Philadelphia Eagles 2024 schedule released
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles 2024 schedule was revealed on Wednesday, May 15.
The Eagles were chosen in February to play their season opener in Brazil on Friday, September 6. It will mark the first time the NFL has held a game in Brazil. They will face the Green Bay Packers, who will be designated as the “away” team for this special matchup.
The full Philadelphia Eagles 2024 schedule is as follows:
Week 1: Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 2: Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 3: Sept. 22 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 4: Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 7: Oct. 20 at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 8: Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Bengals, 4;25 p.m. ET
Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 10: Nov. 10 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 11: Nov. 14, vs. Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 12: Nov. 24 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 13: Dec. 1 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 16: Dec. 22 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 18: TBD vs. New York Giants
The Eagles finished second in the NFC East last season with an 11-6 regular season record. They lost in the Wild Card game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to end their 2023 campaign.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.