Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft tracker

George Stockburger
·1 min read

(WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us with the Philadelphia Eagles possessing eight picks going into Thursday night’s first round.

These are the picks the Eagles own at the start of the NFL Draft:

Three of the Eagles’ picks are compensatory draft picks for losing free agents.

These are the players the Philadelphia Eagles selected in the 2024 NFL Draft

  • 1st round:

The list will be updated as picks are announced.

