Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft tracker

(WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us with the Philadelphia Eagles possessing eight picks going into Thursday night’s first round.

These are the picks the Eagles own at the start of the NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 22 overall

Round 2: No. 50 (via the New Orleans Saints)

Round 2: No. 53

Round 4: No. 120 (via the Pittsburgh Steelers, from the Los Angeles Rams)

Round 5: No. 161 (via the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Round 5: No. 171

Round 5: No. 172

Round 6: No. 210

Three of the Eagles’ picks are compensatory draft picks for losing free agents.

These are the players the Philadelphia Eagles selected in the 2024 NFL Draft

1st round:

The list will be updated as picks are announced.

