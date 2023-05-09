Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 schedule leaks tracker

The Eagles are the reigning NFC East champions, and after winning the NFC and reaching the Super Bowl, they’ll see an uptick in the competition going forward.

Because Philadelphia was a first-place team, it earned Nick Sirianni’s team a first-place schedule. Such a scenario would have Philadelphia facing their usual division foes twice (Dallas, Washington, New York) while also facing all four teams in the NFC West and AFC East.

They’ll also play high-profile road matchups against the Chiefs, Patriots, and Jets.

One of their important regular season matchups could come in Week 2 against a familiar opponent.

Donna Kelce breaking news

The most famous mom in sports currently, Donna Kelce, may have broke some news last week when she stated that the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch would occur at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2.

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce retweeted a post on the rumor and made it seem like his mom had bested Adam Schefter.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire