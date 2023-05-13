Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 preseason schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles preseason schedule will have an all-AFC feel, with two matchups against AFC North opponents and a reunion againist Shane Steichen and the Colts.

Philadelphia has the league’s toughest strength of schedule (.566 win percentage) based on last year’s standings.

In each of his first two years as Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni has held two separate joint practice sessions vs. the Patriots and Jets in 2021 and the Dolphins and Browns last summer.

In 2023, they’ll host the Browns, and we’ll await word on joint sessions with either the Ravens or Colts to help text Philadelphia’s rebuilt defense even more.

Week 1: Friday, August 11 at Baltimore Ravens at 7 PM (NBC10)

It’s unknown at this time if the two teams will get together for some sort of joint practice sessions, but Lamar Jackson could certainly test this retooled defense during an intense week.

Baltimore selected Zay Flowers in the NFL draft and he’ll catch passes from the NFL’s highest paid quarterback.

Week 2: Thursday, August 17 vs. Cleveland Browns at 7:30 PM (NBC10)

The Eagles and Browns will get together for joint practices at the NovaCare Complex this summer after doing the same in Berea, Ohio one year ago.

Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts will reconnect during the process while former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz now assumes the same role in Cleveland.

Week 3: Thursday, August 24 vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8 PM (Prime Video)

The final preseason game with see new head coach Shane Steichen return to Philadelphia with quarterback Anthony Richardson and a rebuilt offensive system.

Nick Sirianni will coach against the team where he spent three seasons as offensive coordinator, while Gardner Minshew will return as well.

