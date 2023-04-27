Philadelphia Eagles and 2023 NFL Draft: Here's everything you need to know

For the Philadelphia Eagles, the 2023 NFL Draft will be as unpredictable as ever.

Coming off a Super Bowl loss, the Eagles have the unlikely benefit of having two first round picks to help them solidify an already talented team.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, and general manager Howie Roseman take part in a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The question is, what route will they choose: Restock the defensive line, fill a need a defensive back, rebuild the offensive line for the future, or do something they haven't done in years and take a running back early?

There's a good possibility the Birds can trade up or back in the first round as the hold picks No. 10 and 30.

Before it gets started, here's everything you need to know about the Eagles and the 2023 draft:

What time is the NFL Draft?

Thursday: Round 1, 8 p.m.

Friday: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Rounds 4-7, noon

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes.

Radio: ESPN Radio

Where is the NFL Draft?

The draft is being held in Kansas City, at the Union Station Kansas City and National WWI Museum and Memorial.

NFL Draft order

Round 1

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay)

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

