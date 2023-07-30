Philadelphia Eagles: 10 reasons for optimism in 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 2023 season in which they won a franchise record 14 regular season games and reached the Super Bowl.

Even with a stout schedule and coaching changes, 2023 still offers a ton of optimism for the Eagles, who’ll enter the regular season with huge expectations.

With training camp practice No. 3 set to begin, here are ten reasons for optimism surrounding Philadelphia this season.

Hurts improves everyday and Philadelphia rewarded his dedication with a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

NFL teams with elite quarterback play always have a Super Bowl window open and Hurts is the biggest reason for optimism.

Solid first place schedule

The more you win in the NFL, the harder your schedule gets and as the Eagles look to retool their roster this offseason, they’ll have a solid schedule in 2023.

The Birds will host the Bills, Vikings, and 49ers while traveling to the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs.

They face theAside from trips to Seattle, Los Angeles (Rams), Dallas, and probably K.C., 13 of the Eagles’ 17 games will be in the Eastern time zone.

On Salute to Service day at Eagles camp, members of the military greet Jalen Hurts as he takes the field. pic.twitter.com/ed5eAgpnUG — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 30, 2023

Sure, there are some land mines (home against the Bills, Vikings, and 49ers; at the Chiefs), but that’s typical of teams coming off division championships. Aside from trips to Seattle, Los Angeles (Rams), Dallas, and probably K.C., 13 of the Eagles’ 17 games will be in the Eastern time zone.

Heavyweight offensive line

Jeff Stoutland is the maestro and Philadelphia still has the NFL’s top offensive line even after losing Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo.

The additions of Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Tyler Steen ensure that continued domination after Jason Kelce retires.

Top WR duo in NFL

Only a few NFL teams have two elite wide receivers and Philadelphia can go stat for stat with Miami and other loaded offensive skill groups.

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown will be here for years, ensuring optimism on offense.

Swift/Penny

A new law firm could help the Eagles lead the NFL in rushing again, they’ll have a diversified portfolio after adding D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny.

Draft assets

The Eagles made several critical signings during the 2023 NFL free agency process, with all of the additions being one-year deals.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman watched ten contributors leave on the open market.

Thanks to his shrewd maneuvering and roster building, the Eagles are in line for four valuable compensatory picks in 2024.

The Birds were slated to have six picks in the 2024 NFL draft, but thanks to the compensatory formula, they’ll have 10.

1 Eagles’ own pick

2 Eagles’ own pick

2 From Saints

3 Projected compensatory pick

5 From Vikings (can become fourth-round pick if conditions are met)

5 From Buccaneers

5 Projected compensatory pick

5 Projected compensatory pick

6 Eagles’ own pick, or the Titans’ sixth-round pick, whichever is better

6 Projected compensatory pick

Brian Johnson

Johnson will enter the 2023 NFL regular season under immense pressure after taking over as offensive coordinator for the departed Shane Steichen.

He’s an emerging coaching star, and depending on how the Eagles’ offense continues to develop going forward, Johnson could be fast-tracked toward head coach Nick Sirianni needing to make another hire.

A former college quarterback at Utah who has known the Hurts family for years, Johnson joined the Eagles after serving as the offensive coordinator for the University of Florida, helping get Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts to the NFL.

Before that, Johnson was crucial in Dak Prescott earning All-SEC honors at Mississippi State.

He’ll now be tasked with ensuring the NFL’s most dominant offense keeps its identity while taking the next step in efficiency and innovation.

New defensive coordinator

The Eagles new defensive coordiantor has said all the right things about physicality, versatility and a rotation of swarming pass rushers.

Jonathan Gannon was the hot candidate, but Desai is the guy who’ll put it all together.

Top CB Duo

Like the wide receiver position, Philadelphia has the luxury of trotting out two All-Pro cornerbacks against some of the NFL’s top pass catchers.

Jeffrey Lurie/Howie Roseman

Howie Roseman, Jeffrey Lurie

Good ownership and a solid front office is key to any sustain success in professional sports and Philadelphia has the gold standard approach to roster building and organizational excellence.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire