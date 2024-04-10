Philadelphia brings losing streak into matchup with New York

Philadelphia Flyers (36-32-11, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (53-22-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -345, Flyers +250

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers, on an eight-game losing streak, play the New York Rangers.

New York is 17-7-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 53-22-4 overall. The Rangers are sixth in NHL play with 271 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Philadelphia is 8-10-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 36-32-11 overall. The Flyers are eighth in league play with 314 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

Thursday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won 6-5 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has 39 goals and 33 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has eight goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 31 goals and 35 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored three goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Flyers: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.