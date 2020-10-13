Philadelphia allowing Eagles to have fans in stands vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t seen too many fans in the stands this season. But that will change in Week 6 when they travel up I-95 to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire, Philadelphia will be opening up their stadium to fans for this week’s game. In total, the stadium will be limited to 7,500 people, which likely means around 6,000 fans will be in the stands Sunday. Tickets for this game are being limited to season ticket holders who opted into this season.

Though Baltimore has had a handful of family members in the stands of M&T Bank Stadium for their last two home games, this will be the first time this season in which the Ravens will play in front of a decent crowd this season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL and local governments around the country have either severely limited attendance at stadiums or outright restricted anyone but authorized staff, media, and players to be in the stands.

It’ll be interesting how that might impact oddsmakers and the teams themselves. Home-field advantage is a serious thing in sports and though this is a far cry from a packed stadium, there’s a very real possibility having actual fans in the stadium instead of piped-in crowd noise will mess with things like snap counts and calling plays. Prior to the announcement, Baltimore was a 7.5-point favorite over Philadelphia.