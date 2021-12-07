Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) play against the Charlotte Hornets (11-11) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers 67, Charlotte Hornets 62 (Half)

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OUBRE AT THE BUZZER 🚨👌🌊

OUBRE AT THE BUZZER 🚨👌🌊

@Kelly Oubre pic.twitter.com/NA2w18PRXs – 8:11 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

half.

pic.twitter.com/OpqgkFZnPH – 8:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

A little work to do. A LOT of fight in this team.

pic.twitter.com/x4NfOmPfPf – 8:07 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Oh, that’s just poor execution. Miles Bridges hits a triple and then Kelly Oubre Jr. picks off the inbounds pass and drills another triple at the buzzer. Philly was up 11, but instead will only be up 5 going into halftime 67-62. #Sixers – 8:05 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Danny Green’s first 12 mins tonight:

9 PTS / 3-4 3fg / 2 REB / 2 BLK – 8:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Sixers 67, #Hornets 62 – 8:04 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

More Nick Richards, did well early on Embiid and PJ is getting into foul trouble – 8:04 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

it's raining in charlotte.☔ pic.twitter.com/gwHP9Q6Lob – 8:03 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

This guy Joel Embiid seems to be pretty good at basketball – 8:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🔨⚡️🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZLPyCeMN10 – 8:02 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hayward picking a really bad time to go cold from the field over the past two games, this team needs offensive creation from him desperately – 8:01 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Shake Milton’s first 14 mins tonight (starting in place of Maxey):

11 PTS / 4-5 fg / 3-4 3fg / +9 – 7:59 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

THIS IS HOW YOU GET YOUR FIRST NBA BUCKET‼️ ⚡️🔨

@thorrjt | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/sRyCO4PXYN – 7:58 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

breaking: Joel Embiid is good – 7:55 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Three made three-pointers from Shake Milton is already his most since he sunk four in Game 2 of Sixers-Hawks last postseason. – 7:55 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets offense going cold. Philly is on a 30-9 run, leads 55-48. – 7:53 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

that's 50 career 3's for @zai_joe1. pic.twitter.com/SY2mFP9PZp – 7:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First official bucket for @James Bouknight! 👏👏👏

First official bucket for @James Bouknight! 👏👏👏

pic.twitter.com/ndjlQB4Zi2 – 7:43 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Isaiah Joe was feeling himself with that terrible pass, lol.

(He’s playing well, though.) – 7:42 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz with some good minutes here. This is good for him as he looks to break out of a pretty long slump. Isaiah Joe is giving solid minutes here as well. #Sixers – 7:42 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

An under-the-radar development over the past two games is Korkmaz seems to have rediscovered his shot. He’s 2-of-3 to start tonight after going 4-of-6 against Atlanta. – 7:41 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

casual one-hand slam.🔥 pic.twitter.com/RutpPaxN81 – 7:39 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

after 12.

after 12.

pic.twitter.com/7TCEQJhzBC – 7:36 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Eric Collins and I really enjoyed those JT Thor minutes – 7:35 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets lead by 11 after 1 and the 2021 draft class is making their presence felt. – 7:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Feelin’ pretty good so far hbu?

pic.twitter.com/hOjKLLZmHB – 7:34 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

THOR DROPS THE HAMMER! 🔨⚡️

THOR DROPS THE HAMMER! 🔨⚡️

@thorrjt pic.twitter.com/SpAMzVg0PH – 7:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Hornets scored 30+ points in each quarter last night against the Hawks. They scored 34 in this 1st quarter with Philadelphia. Philly trails it by 11 after 1. #Sixers – 7:34 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Pretty embarrassing first quarter for the Sixers right there. Hornets just playing harder. – 7:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: #Hornets 34, Sixers 23 – 7:33 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Sixers have been outscored by 10 points in the 2 minutes Joel Embiid has been on the bench. – 7:33 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back and are down five players in protocols, but they’re the team playing with pop right now. An Oubre and-1 gives Charlotte a 34-23 lead in the first quarter’s final minute. – 7:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🔨⚡️🔨⚡️🔨 ⚡️ – 7:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Sheesh! Ok, JT Thor. Wow. – 7:29 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

“JT Thor, do you remember you first NBA basket?”

“Ummmm Yeah” – 7:29 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

With Maxey out, Isaiah Joe is getting first-quarter minutes. Full bench unit out there now with Thybulle, Korkmaz, Niang and Drummond. – 7:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Quite a dunk by JT Thor on Andre Drummond.

Isaiah Joe will get some second-unit minutes tonight. – 7:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

JT Thor with the left-handed hammer along the baseline. He is LONG. Drew the and-one on Andre Drummond. – 7:29 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

servin' up threes at the Shake Shack. pic.twitter.com/yZUDAqat7d – 7:27 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets taking time to get into their offense, a little too stagnant, have to try their best to stick to what they’ve been able to do, need the crowd to play a role tonight – 7:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Bouknight about to check in. #Hornets have led for most of the first quarter, currently up 22-21. – 7:26 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Good on Joel Embiid to attack P.J. Washington early there. The Hornets are sending a double team every time so it’s up to Embiid right attack quickly and avoid that double. #Sixers – 7:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

MILES ➡️ NICK 💥

@Miles Bridges x @Nick Richards

MILES ➡️ NICK 💥

@Miles Bridges x @Nick Richards

pic.twitter.com/AJTvBpNLTa – 7:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: JT Thor. – 7:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Good to see Danny Green and Shake Milton knocking down their triples. Philly having a tough time stopping the Hornets, but the offense looks like it’s in rhythm to start. #Sixers – 7:19 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

no look @Seth Curry ➡️ good look @Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/QktrHAXnzf – 7:19 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Nick Richards best all round start to a game this season. You can tell he feels more comfortable when he’s shouting at the ref thinking Embiid fouled him – 7:19 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Hornets with the 15-12 lead at the first timeout. Charlotte is 7-of-13 from the field, though Oubre just badly missed a 3 at the top. – 7:18 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

The Nick Richards improvement has been so fun to watch, and it’s the little things: great hands for the catch in traffic + finish on Embiid. pic.twitter.com/FzMbRKR7ax – 7:17 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

don't they know to clear the lane with @Tobias Harris is in town!? pic.twitter.com/FriWBEz3w1 – 7:14 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

home turf for SDot! pic.twitter.com/uRNs760kJt – 7:09 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers is indeed here for tip-off of Sixers-Hornets. Dan Burke had taken over many of Rivers’ duties — including running shootaround — today while Rivers attended to a family matter. – 7:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Back home and ready to battle.

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers

⏰ – 7PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/ZbSAXN02Gv – 7:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Danny Green light.🚦

Danny Green light.🚦

pic.twitter.com/GbDvELJVy0 – 6:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

As soon as it’s confirmed that at least four Hornets have a positive COVID test, they can use a Hardship spot to add a 16th player to their roster.

Same scenario for the Bulls when/if it is confirmed DeMar DeRozan has a positive COVID test.

Once healthy, 16th spot goes away. – 6:37 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers starters: Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Shake Milton – 6:32 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets starters:

Cody Martin

Kelly Oubre

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Nick Richards – 6:31 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

tonight’s starting five:

• @Danny Green

• @Tobias Harris

• @Joel Embiid

• @Seth Curry

• @Shake Milton

🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/68KDNbwupE – 6:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🖐️

🖐️

pic.twitter.com/pZzTESHFwe – 6:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

G🟢 TIME!

G🟢 TIME!

pic.twitter.com/bvyDUPnOZd – 6:25 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris is back and will play tonight #Sixers – 6:17 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tobias Harris is available tonight vs. #Hornets, a team official confirms #Sixers – 6:13 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Tobias Harris will play tonight – 6:13 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Pregame family reunion with @Seth Curry and some guy who does TV for the #Hornets. Sam Cassell joining in the conversation as well. pic.twitter.com/p4qW5H5M0y – 6:06 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

our kings in Queen City. 👑

our kings in Queen City. 👑

pic.twitter.com/QEC7blrfb5 – 6:05 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Tonight's game should be interesting. Has all the makings of a schedule loss and Philadelphia hasn't played since Friday night in Atlanta. The 76ers have been in Charlotte since early Saturday and they don't leave until after Wednesday's game. Will #Hornets youth prevail? pic.twitter.com/7L5vPqTa1x – 6:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs PHI

LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier and Ish Smith are out (Health & Safety Protocols).

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/zDiLhO7nYF – 5:59 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tobias Harris is playing tonight – 5:57 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out with a non-COVID illness, a #Sixers official confirms – 5:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego didn't say who will start at point guard tonight but the early guess is Cody Martin. He mentioned the need for secondary ball-handlers and Martin handled the ball a lot last night in Atlanta. Could also see Gordon Hayward bringing the ball up the court. pic.twitter.com/Ggrtao5Mrf – 5:34 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Tyrese Maxey is out vs. Charlotte tonight (Non COVID illness) – 5:33 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Per the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey is OUT tonight with a non-COVID illness. Had a feeling that might be the case when he wasn’t out there at his normal warm-up time. Tobias Harris’ status will be determined after his pregame warmup. – 5:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey is officially out tonight due to a non-COVID illness #Sixers – 5:32 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers say Tyrese Maxey is out tonight with a non-COVID illness.

Five Hornets (Ball, Plumlee, McDaniels, Smith, Rozier) are out because of health and safety protocols. – 5:32 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Tyrese Maxey will not play tonight because of a non-COVID related illness. – 5:32 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tyrese Maxey is out for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. – 5:30 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PG Tyrese Maxey is now OUT tonight. Non COVID related illness. – 5:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tap in for pregame availability with Coach JB! 🎙 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

This is getting to a tipping point, you think the Hawks are happy they played the Hornets who have obviously had a COVID outbreak? You think Doc Rivers wants his team to play them tonight? NBA should consider suspending these games but they won’t due to $ – 5:16 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Ish Smith has been added to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocol, the #Hornets announce. They’ll be without five players tonight vs. #Sixers – 5:09 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

More rough news for the #Hornets: Ish Smith has been added to the health and safety protocols list and is now out for tonight’s game against Philadelphia. – 5:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝙒𝙚’𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 🤟

𝙒𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 🤟

pic.twitter.com/AZ5nFAIe5L – 2:13 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

all the buzz about tonight's game below!👇 🐝 – 2:00 PM

“Did a really good job of keeping me even.” Landry Shamet on working with Monty Williams his rookie year in Philadelphia. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8DPL3u29wA – 1:16 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

these two. 🤣

these two. 🤣

@Lauren Rosen *tried to* catch up with @Matisse Thybulle and @Furkan Korkmaz at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/pjxltF6fYI – 1:16 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Dan Burke, @Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach, on this 76ers team:

“When you have great character, and big hearts, you’ve got a chance. And that’s what we have. They pull for each other, they root for each other.

We’ve got great character and tremendous heart.”

🥺 – 1:11 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

tale of the tape.

tale of the tape.

pic.twitter.com/seB5xcfmZT – 1:01 PM