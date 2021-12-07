Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) play against the Charlotte Hornets (11-11) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 67, Charlotte Hornets 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OUBRE AT THE BUZZER 🚨👌🌊
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
half.
half.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A little work to do. A LOT of fight in this team.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/x4NfOmPfPf – 8:07 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Oh, that’s just poor execution. Miles Bridges hits a triple and then Kelly Oubre Jr. picks off the inbounds pass and drills another triple at the buzzer. Philly was up 11, but instead will only be up 5 going into halftime 67-62. #Sixers – 8:05 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green’s first 12 mins tonight:
9 PTS / 3-4 3fg / 2 REB / 2 BLK – 8:04 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: Sixers 67, #Hornets 62 – 8:04 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
More Nick Richards, did well early on Embiid and PJ is getting into foul trouble – 8:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
it's raining in charlotte.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
This guy Joel Embiid seems to be pretty good at basketball – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🔨⚡️🤯
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward picking a really bad time to go cold from the field over the past two games, this team needs offensive creation from him desperately – 8:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Shake Milton’s first 14 mins tonight (starting in place of Maxey):
11 PTS / 4-5 fg / 3-4 3fg / +9 – 7:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
THIS IS HOW YOU GET YOUR FIRST NBA BUCKET‼️ ⚡️🔨
THIS IS HOW YOU GET YOUR FIRST NBA BUCKET‼️ ⚡️🔨
@thorrjt | #AllFly
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
breaking: Joel Embiid is good – 7:55 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Three made three-pointers from Shake Milton is already his most since he sunk four in Game 2 of Sixers-Hawks last postseason. – 7:55 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets offense going cold. Philly is on a 30-9 run, leads 55-48. – 7:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
that's 50 career 3's for @zai_joe1.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First official bucket for @James Bouknight! 👏👏👏
First official bucket for @James Bouknight! 👏👏👏
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Isaiah Joe was feeling himself with that terrible pass, lol.
(He’s playing well, though.) – 7:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Furkan Korkmaz with some good minutes here. This is good for him as he looks to break out of a pretty long slump. Isaiah Joe is giving solid minutes here as well. #Sixers – 7:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
An under-the-radar development over the past two games is Korkmaz seems to have rediscovered his shot. He’s 2-of-3 to start tonight after going 4-of-6 against Atlanta. – 7:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
casual one-hand slam.🔥
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
after 12.
🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/7TCEQJhzBC – 7:36 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
For our @HeartlentGroup latest animation for @NBAalumni, @ElliotGerard & I once again created several easter eggs.
This scene features former @Muggsy Bogues, a young @Stephen Curry, Dell Curry, & the @Charlotte Hornets mascot.
And the little red Corvette!
#smsports pic.twitter.com/ZB5uBtV7OZ – 7:35 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Eric Collins and I really enjoyed those JT Thor minutes – 7:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets lead by 11 after 1 and the 2021 draft class is making their presence felt. – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Feelin’ pretty good so far hbu?
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/hOjKLLZmHB – 7:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All-Defensive teams to start the year:
First Team
G – Alex Caruso
G – Mikal Bridges (idc idc idc)
F – Draymond Green
F – Giannis
C – Rudy Gobert
Second Team
G – Matisse Thybulle
G – Chris Paul
F – Paul George
F – Evan Mobley
C – Nikola Jokić
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
THOR DROPS THE HAMMER! 🔨⚡️
THOR DROPS THE HAMMER! 🔨⚡️
@thorrjt | @HornetsOnBally
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Hornets scored 30+ points in each quarter last night against the Hawks. They scored 34 in this 1st quarter with Philadelphia. Philly trails it by 11 after 1. #Sixers – 7:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Pretty embarrassing first quarter for the Sixers right there. Hornets just playing harder. – 7:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: #Hornets 34, Sixers 23 – 7:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers have been outscored by 10 points in the 2 minutes Joel Embiid has been on the bench. – 7:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back and are down five players in protocols, but they’re the team playing with pop right now. An Oubre and-1 gives Charlotte a 34-23 lead in the first quarter’s final minute. – 7:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🔨⚡️🔨⚡️🔨 ⚡️
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Sheesh! Ok, JT Thor. Wow. – 7:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
“JT Thor, do you remember you first NBA basket?”
“Ummmm Yeah” – 7:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With Maxey out, Isaiah Joe is getting first-quarter minutes. Full bench unit out there now with Thybulle, Korkmaz, Niang and Drummond. – 7:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Quite a dunk by JT Thor on Andre Drummond.
Isaiah Joe will get some second-unit minutes tonight. – 7:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
JT Thor with the left-handed hammer along the baseline. He is LONG. Drew the and-one on Andre Drummond. – 7:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
servin' up threes at the Shake Shack.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets taking time to get into their offense, a little too stagnant, have to try their best to stick to what they’ve been able to do, need the crowd to play a role tonight – 7:26 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Bouknight about to check in. #Hornets have led for most of the first quarter, currently up 22-21. – 7:26 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Good on Joel Embiid to attack P.J. Washington early there. The Hornets are sending a double team every time so it’s up to Embiid right attack quickly and avoid that double. #Sixers – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
MILES ➡️ NICK 💥
@Miles Bridges x @Nick Richards
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/AJTvBpNLTa – 7:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: JT Thor. – 7:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Good to see Danny Green and Shake Milton knocking down their triples. Philly having a tough time stopping the Hornets, but the offense looks like it’s in rhythm to start. #Sixers – 7:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
no look @Seth Curry ➡️ good look @Danny Green.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nick Richards best all round start to a game this season. You can tell he feels more comfortable when he’s shouting at the ref thinking Embiid fouled him – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hornets with the 15-12 lead at the first timeout. Charlotte is 7-of-13 from the field, though Oubre just badly missed a 3 at the top. – 7:18 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
The Nick Richards improvement has been so fun to watch, and it’s the little things: great hands for the catch in traffic + finish on Embiid. pic.twitter.com/FzMbRKR7ax – 7:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
don't they know to clear the lane with @Tobias Harris is in town!?
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
home turf for SDot!
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers is indeed here for tip-off of Sixers-Hornets. Dan Burke had taken over many of Rivers’ duties — including running shootaround — today while Rivers attended to a family matter. – 7:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back home and ready to battle.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/ZbSAXN02Gv – 7:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Danny Green light.🚦
📱@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/GbDvELJVy0 – 6:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As soon as it’s confirmed that at least four Hornets have a positive COVID test, they can use a Hardship spot to add a 16th player to their roster.
Same scenario for the Bulls when/if it is confirmed DeMar DeRozan has a positive COVID test.
Once healthy, 16th spot goes away. – 6:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Shake Milton – 6:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets starters:
Cody Martin
Kelly Oubre
Gordon Hayward
Miles Bridges
Nick Richards – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Shake Milton
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/68KDNbwupE – 6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/pZzTESHFwe – 6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
G🟢 TIME!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/bvyDUPnOZd – 6:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris is back and will play tonight #Sixers – 6:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris is available tonight vs. #Hornets, a team official confirms #Sixers – 6:13 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris will play tonight – 6:13 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Pregame family reunion with @Seth Curry and some guy who does TV for the #Hornets. Sam Cassell joining in the conversation as well. pic.twitter.com/p4qW5H5M0y – 6:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
our kings in Queen City. 👑
👟@Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/QEC7blrfb5 – 6:05 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Tonight’s game should be interesting. Has all the makings of a schedule loss and Philadelphia hasn’t played since Friday night in Atlanta. The 76ers have been in Charlotte since early Saturday and they don’t leave until after Wednesday’s game. Will #Hornets youth prevail? pic.twitter.com/7L5vPqTa1x – 6:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier and Ish Smith are out (Health & Safety Protocols).
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/zDiLhO7nYF – 5:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris is playing tonight – 5:57 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out with a non-COVID illness, a #Sixers official confirms – 5:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego didn’t say who will start at point guard tonight but the early guess is Cody Martin. He mentioned the need for secondary ball-handlers and Martin handled the ball a lot last night in Atlanta. Could also see Gordon Hayward bringing the ball up the court. pic.twitter.com/Ggrtao5Mrf – 5:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tyrese Maxey is out vs. Charlotte tonight (Non COVID illness) – 5:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey is OUT tonight with a non-COVID illness. Had a feeling that might be the case when he wasn’t out there at his normal warm-up time. Tobias Harris’ status will be determined after his pregame warmup. – 5:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey is officially out tonight due to a non-COVID illness #Sixers – 5:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers say Tyrese Maxey is out tonight with a non-COVID illness.
Five Hornets (Ball, Plumlee, McDaniels, Smith, Rozier) are out because of health and safety protocols. – 5:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey will not play tonight because of a non-COVID related illness. – 5:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey is out for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. – 5:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG Tyrese Maxey is now OUT tonight. Non COVID related illness. – 5:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for pregame availability with Coach JB! 🎙
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This is getting to a tipping point, you think the Hawks are happy they played the Hornets who have obviously had a COVID outbreak? You think Doc Rivers wants his team to play them tonight? NBA should consider suspending these games but they won’t due to $ – 5:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Ish Smith has been added to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocol, the #Hornets announce. They’ll be without five players tonight vs. #Sixers – 5:09 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
More rough news for the #Hornets: Ish Smith has been added to the health and safety protocols list and is now out for tonight’s game against Philadelphia. – 5:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝙒𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 🤟
@GEICO | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/AZ5nFAIe5L – 2:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
all the buzz about tonight's game below!👇 🐝
Former #Blazers Forward @Bonzi Wells tells @Grady & @Howard Beck why they could succeed together #RipCity pic.twitter.com/TNumWZEhIs – 2:00 PM
“Did a really good job of keeping me even.” Landry Shamet on working with Monty Williams his rookie year in Philadelphia. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8DPL3u29wA – 1:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
these two. 🤣
@Lauren Rosen *tried to* catch up with @Matisse Thybulle and @Furkan Korkmaz at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/pjxltF6fYI – 1:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Dan Burke, @Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach, on this 76ers team:
“When you have great character, and big hearts, you’ve got a chance. And that’s what we have. They pull for each other, they root for each other.
We’ve got great character and tremendous heart.”
🥺 – 1:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒@Betway | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/seB5xcfmZT – 1:01 PM