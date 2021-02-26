Seth Curry after beating Mavericks: 'They made a bad business decision' trading me to 76ers

Mark Cuban is known for making great business decisions.

He’s got a seat in the “Shark Tank,” after all.

According to Seth Curry, however, Cuban made a bad one dealing him to Philadelphia this past offseason.

Curry insisted Thursday night that there were no hard feelings when he and the 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-97. Cuban, he said, simply got it wrong.

“Never nothing personal, man,” Curry said, via USA Today. “I got a lot of respect for a lot of those guys over there. I just think they made a bad business decision, but it happens all the time, you know what I’m saying? It is what it is.”

Mavs traded Curry for Josh Richardson

Curry was dealt to Philadelphia in November in exchange for Josh Richardson and a future draft pick. Though it’s early, Curry is having a career season with his new team.

He is averaging 12.9 points, a career-high, with 2.7 assists while shooting better than 45 percent from behind the arc — among the best in the league. He’s a consistent starter for the 76ers now too, after starting 25 games last season in Dallas.

The 30-year-old put up 15 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the field Thursday night, too.

Perhaps most important, the 76ers are winning. They’ve won four of their past five, and are atop the standings in the Eastern Conference.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are 15-16, though they’ve won six of their past eight. Richardson’s stats are fairly identical to Curry’s, as he’s averaging 12.9 points and 2.6 assists per game in Dallas.

In the end, Curry doesn’t seem to mind the deal. He’s playing better than he ever has before. And, he’s on a team sitting in first place fresh off another win.

“[It was just] another night to go out and get a win and play well as a team,” Curry said, via USA Today. “That’s the ultimate goal is to get a win, so the main thing was good to see a lot of my guys all down at the end of the floor, and just catch up, and then play again.”

The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

