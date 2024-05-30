Do the Philadelphia 76ers really want to trade for Chicago’s Zach LaVine?

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to improve their roster this 2024 NBA offseason, and whether they do it by using their cap space to sign a free agent to their roster or use the space to absorb a contract, they will be adding a new face to the team.

And we have been hearing some rumbles that the 76ers could be a potential buyer for star Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine regarding the latter of the two options Philadelphia has to choose from. Much of this could of course be contingent on whether or not current Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George stays put or not.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took some time on a recent show to game out how a LaVine trade to the Sixers might play out — and more importantly, what might be coming back to Chicago in one.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their thoughts.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire