Philadelphia 76ers, once linked to Denzel Valentine, reportedly make different move

With the trade deadline now just hours away, contenders at the top of the Eastern Conference are making moves.

First, it was the Heat reportedly scooping Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies (and extending him) in exchange for Justise Winslow. (Watch out for them snagging Danilo Galinari, too, by the way.)

And now, it's the 76ers, who, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, have agreed to a deal with the Warriors that will send Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to Philadelphia.

Warriors are trading Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Charania later reported that the return for Golden State will be three second round picks.

76ers have fortified their bench with two veteran scorers and shooters -- Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III. Three second-rounders (Dallas 2020, Denver 2021, Toronto 2022) sent to Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The Bulls aren't in the same competitive strata as Philadelphia, but the latter move should still pique the interest of the Chicago faithful.

Though it remains unlikely that the Bulls will make a big splash before the clock strikes 2 p.m. CT, two players that have been embroiled in trade rumors are Thad Young and Denzel Valentine. And according to NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson, "two rival executives" listed the 76ers among possible destinations for Valentine.

Logic and speculation intersect here. The Sixers, talented as they are, entered the week with questions about their depth, especially as it pertains to scoring off the bench. Valentine undoubtedly could have contributed.

But in Burks and Robinson, that need is sufficiently sated, and Philly probably parted with enough draft capital to get them that another move is unlikely.

Burks has revitalized a once-promising career in Golden State this season, averaging a career-high 16.1 points per game and shooting 37.5% from 3-point range (4.7 attempts). Robinson, for his part, is averaging career highs in minutes (31.6), points (12.9), rebounds (4.7), assists (1.8), field goal percentage (48.1) and 3-point percentage (40), while starting 48 games for the Dubs. They're no slouches.

So, if the Bulls hope to recoup value for Valentine - who is currently listed as doubtful for the team's Thursday night matchup with the Pelicans - before possibly losing him for nothing this offseason, they'll likely have to look elsewhere.

The clock is ticking.

