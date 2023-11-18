Will the Philadelphia 76ers be able to beat the Boston Celtics in a playoff series?

Will the Philadelphia 76ers be able to beat the Boston Celtics in a playoff series this coming postseason? Not according to at least one prominent Sixers beat writer. Keith Pompey, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s beat writer for the 76ers, recently discussed why he believes the Sixers won’t beat the Celtics in the 2024 playoffs on the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast.

Pompey argues that the Celtics have the Sixers’ number and that in the playoffs, it’s not about depth but rather about reducing rotations. He also mentions that last year was the Sixers’ best chance to beat the Celtics. Pompey and the pod’s host Sherrod Blakely also discuss the most recent game between the Celtics and the Sixers, with a focus on players like Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey.

To hear their conversation on a potential playoff collision and more, take a look at the clip embedded below.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire