Philadelphia 76ers 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid returns for another season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023-24 with hopes of leading the team past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the Allen Iverson era.

Alongside Embiid, blossoming guard Tyrese Maxey will be the player with the most expectations on him this season as the former Kentucky standout has All-Star potential thanks to his elite speed and ability to hit shots from deep, off-the-dribble or with his feet set. Other important players for the Sixers this season include PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris, two veteran forwards, the former an elite defender and the latter a versatile 4-man who can space the floor, face-up, dribble and defend multiple positions.

Below, the 2023-24 Philadelphia 76ers depth chart: starters and backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype