Phila Union, Tim McDermott stand with brother Sean McDermott amid Damar Hamlin scare

Phila Union, Tim McDermott stand with brother Sean amid Hamlin scare originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a tremendous amount of support from people across the nation after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

All 32 NFL teams, including the league itself, have updated their profile pictures on social media to show their support for Hamlin, with a few professional teams outside of the NFL following suit.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Union updated their Twitter profile picture to a logo with the Bills' team colors and the number 3 — Hamlin's jersey number — at the bottom.

Continuing to send our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his loved ones. #DOOP Nation is with them, Sean McDermott, and the rest of #BillsMafia.



Donate to Damar's charity work with the Chasing M's Foundation here: https://t.co/X2BGTKlSkV pic.twitter.com/voOjSVQHTP — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) January 3, 2023

In a recent tweet, the MLS team offered their prayers to Hamlin and his family. The team also mentioned their support for Bills Mafia and Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who is the brother of Philadelphia Union team president Tim McDermott.

Additionally, NFL stars and fans have generously donated to Hamlin's toy drive, The Chasing M's Foundation, which exceeded over $6 million since his mid-game collapse.

The 24-year-old safety is in critical condition and is currently being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

