Phil Vickery, Mark Regan and Gavin Henson join concussion lawsuit against World Rugby

2003 World Cup winner Phil Vickery is among 212 players named in the lawsuit - EPA/Ady Kerry

England World Cup winners Phil Vickery and Mark Regan, and former Wales star Gavin Henson, have been revealed as claimants as part of the concussion lawsuit against rugby authorities.

Steve Thompson, another World Cup winner with England in 2003, was already a central figure in the proposed Group Litigation Order that Rylands Garth are bringing against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union. Following a case management hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday morning, Rylands Garth released the names of 212 players involved in the case.

This included former Wales and Lions star Colin Charvis as well as Sean Lamont, who won more than 100 caps for Scotland, and former England second row Mouritz Botha who played alongside many of the current England team.

Former Wales international Gavin Henson is also among the players taking legal action against World Rugby - Getty Images/John Gichigi

In a statement following the case management hearing, which was adjourned until April 2024, World Rugby said: “Whilst today’s case management hearing was necessarily about legal process, we must not forget about the people and players at the heart of this case. Legal action prevents us reaching out to support the players involved, many of whom are named publicly for the first time today. But we want them to know that we care deeply about their struggles, that we are listening and that they are members of the rugby family. The court’s ruling for the second time that the claimants’ solicitors must provide information previously asked for is a positive step.”

“Player welfare is rugby’s top priority, and will continue to be our top priority. Rugby is committed to leading the welfare agenda in sport, driven by evolving science and research to protect and support players at all levels.”

More to follow...

