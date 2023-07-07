Phil Steele tabs Iowa Hawkeyes among nation’s top 2023 surprise teams

It’s that time again. Fans know that college football is getting close when the Phil Steele preview pieces start dropping.

As always, it’s a college football gospel to many. Or, just an annual rite of passage that signals that the best part of fall is getting oh-so-close. Even if you don’t take what Phil Steele has to say altogether seriously, it’s fun to peruse the predictions and to just start thinking and talking about college football again.

At Hawkeyes Wire, we respect the annual grind Phil Steele puts in for readers like you and me. The 2023 Phil Steele College Football Preview Magazine doesn’t disappoint.

Stacked with 350 pages of college football goodness, there’s plenty for us to dissect over the weeks ahead. First things first, let’s dive into Phil Steele’s 2023 Surprise Teams. Phil Steele’s 2023 Surprise Teams features the black and gold prominently.

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

North Carolina Tar Heels

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 9-5 (6-2 ACC)

What Phil Steele said:

Brown has had some great recruiting classes on defense and this is the year they live up to their athletic talent. They do face South Carolina in the opener and Pitt on the road but could be 10-0 when they travel to Clemson if the cards fall right.

My thoughts: North Carolina has one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Drake Maye. The 6-foot-4, 225 pound signal-caller is a definite 2024 NFL draft first-rounder. With Maye back in the fold and what Phil Steele believes could be an improved defense, a College Football Playoff berth is at least something Tar Heel fans can realistically dream about.

Oregon State Beavers

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

2022 record: 10-3 (6-3 Pac-12)

What Phil Steele said:

The Beavers have gone 12-1 at home the last two years despite remodeling and now Reser is full capacity and they host Utah, UCLA, and Washington and avoid USC! There is a chance they are 11-0 when they head into Autzen for the Civil War and makes them a playoff threat.

My thoughts: I love the idea of Oregon State being a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. New blood in college football is fun and the Beavers would certainly qualify as that.

After a very successful 10-win campaign in 2022, Oregon State brings in Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. The former five-star signee resembling just that at Oregon State would be quite the story.

Oklahoma Sooners

[Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

2022 record: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)

What Phil Steele said:

Coach Venables knows defense and was very unhappy with last year’s squad, but hit the portal hard and told me they are more physical on the DLine, a lot better at LB and no doubt better at S. He has remade the roster in his two years and has a great schedule this year with just facing one top team away from home (Texas) and they could be favored in the other 11 games.

My thoughts: Phil Steele isn’t kidding when he talks about the Oklahoma transfer portal makeover. The Sooners brought in 16 players from the transfer portal, including freshman All-American linebacker Dasan McCullough from Indiana.

OU is banking on defensive line portal acquisitions turning into legitimate difference makers. Venables’ defensive reputation needs no introduction, but he and Oklahoma have their work cut out to improve a unit that ranked 122nd nationally in total defense.

Make legitimate improvements there and OU should be a Big 12 and College Football Playoff contender. Dillon Gabriel figures to once again direct one of the Big 12’s best offenses.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

What Phil Steele said:

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a brutal offense and schedule last year, but did have their normal fantastic defense and special teams. This year the defense and special teams remain strong. When QB Cade McNamara hit the portal, my first thought was he would be a perfect fit at Iowa and boom here he is the missing link to the offense. My computer calls for a jump to 27.7 ppg on offense (Iowa fans will know what I am talking about) and this year Michigan and Ohio State drop off the schedule much like they did for Purdue last year when the Boilers made a run to the Big Ten title game! They have 16 returning starters, which is rare for coach Ferentz (most in 20+ years!). They do play Wisconsin and Penn State on the road, but this team is capable of winning the Big Ten.

My thoughts: Alright, now we’re talking! Phil Steele is buying into offensive improvement with the Hawkeyes. Yes, we caught your note on Brian Ferentz and Iowa averaging more than 25 points per game, too.

While Cade McNamara is the biggest piece of the equation, it’s more than the addition of the former Wolverine signal-caller. Iowa brought in wide receivers Kaleb Brown from Ohio State and Seth Anderson from Charleston Southern. Then, mix in Miami (Ohio) guard Rusty Feth and Saginaw Valley State transfer offensive tackle Daijon Parker up front. Plus, McNamara brought along another potential NFL tight end in Erick All from Michigan.

Iowa has seriously upgraded its offense to go along with still-nasty defensive and special teams units. The time to go prove it is swiftly approaching, but it’s nice to see one of the most revered national voices say out loud that Iowa is a legit Big Ten title contender.

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-4 (7-2 Pac-12)

What Phil Steele said:

The Utah Utes are rated the highest in my Power Poll of the Pac-12 teams on the list, but they also have the toughest schedule playing three of the top six team sin the conference on the road.

My thoughts: Even with dates at Oregon State, Washington and USC, Phil Steele is a believer that the Utes could surprise nationally with Cameron Rising back at quarterback. They are the defending Pac-12 champions after all.

Washington Huskies

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

2022 record: 11-2 (7-2 Pac-12)

What Phil Steele said:

The Huskies should be 5-0 when they host Oregon and a win there would have them most likely 8-0 when they travel to USC. They also have to play Oregon State on the road, but did win at Oregon last year, and even if they drop a game, they would likely make the playoff if they win the Pac-12.

My thoughts: Don’t forget that Washington has a return trip to East Lansing against Michigan State set as the final date in its nonconference schedule on Sept. 16.

With Michael Penix Jr. back, the Huskies are an easy pick as a Pac-12 and potential College Football Playoff contender. The former Indiana quarterback passed for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns against just eight interceptions last season.

Oregon Ducks

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12)

What Phil Steele said:

All eight groups rank in my top units led by QB Bo Nix and they have 16 returning starters. The month of October will be the key as they travel to both Washington and Utah. They have won their last two trips to Seattle and they get USC at home.

My thoughts: Isn’t it fascinating to think back to Oregon’s 49-3 thrashing at the hands of Georgia to open the 2022 college football season? Sure, it was against the defending champs and the eventual back-to-back champions, but, in the moment, there was overreaction aplenty to the Ducks’ immediate and longterm fortunes with Dan Lanning at the helm.

In the weeks and months since we’ve learned a couple of things. Obviously, No. 1: Georgia was still really stinking good. And, No. 2: it wasn’t as bad as it started for Oregon.

The Ducks rattled off eight straight wins to position themselves firmly into the Pac-12 title chase before losses against Washington and Oregon State in their final three regular season games ended hopes of a conference title game berth. That loss to Oregon State was especially painful. How did Oregon lose that game leading 31-10 late in the third quarter? Not good.

But, that was 2022. Now, like the two teams just before it on Phil Steele’s list, Oregon is every bit as much of a factor to go and win the Pac-12 with Nix back at quarterback.

Texas Longhorns

Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)

What Phil Steele said:

I am not saying that Texas is baaaaack. I am saying that the pieces are there for them to make a run at a playoff berth this year… They do have to travel to Alabama, TCU, and Baylor and play Oklahoma in Dallas, but they are a stronger team than last year, and if they beat ‘Bama on the road, they would be favored in all their other games.

My thoughts: Uh-oh, here we go again! In Phil Steele’s defense, there actually is a lot to like about the Texas Longhorns’ skill talent. That’s even minus do-it-all running back and recent first-round NFL draft pick Bijan Robinson.

If quarterback Quinn Ewers takes his game to the next level, then weapons at receiver like Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington should make the ‘Horns one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is a really nice player, too.

Texas is the overwhelming Big 12 favorite. Can head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns live up to the expectations on their way out the Big 12’s door?

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

What Phil Steele said:

Last year they were No. 124 on my experience chart and had a tough schedule and they were not on my Surprise Team list. While they went 5-7, they had a young, injury-plagued team and still beat LSU and were at Bama’s 2-yard line on the final play of the game with a chance to win on the road. This year, 20 starters return and they jump all the way up to No. 14 on my experience chart. They are my No. 2 Most Improved team in the country and this is their best shot yet to win the West and make the playoff!

My thoughts: Having Texas and Texas A&M back-to-back in the nation’s top Surprise Teams list is just perfect, isn’t it? A pair of programs that have all of the recruiting and financial advantages in the world and yet they both are typically underachievers. Surely, this is the year they both turn it around, right? I just love the sports bar debates it generates placing these two programs right next to each other in these rankings. It’s beautiful.

Texas A&M will be counting on the pair of new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman to ignite the Aggies’ offense in 2023. Phil Steele is buying Texas A&M’s offensive line improvement as well.

It’ll be tough sledding in the SEC West, but Phil Steele is buying the Aggies as the West’s No. 2 or No. 3 team going in.

Wisconsin Badgers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

What Phil Steele said:

This year, Fickell takes over a talented Wisconsin team that underperformed last year and fired their head coach midyear. He has one of the top RB rooms in the country and while they will pass more with SMU QB Tanner Mordecai (3,524 passing yards, 65% completion, 33 touchdown, 10 interceptions), they still have their normal beefy Line and top-notch defense. They also have a schedule tailor-made to surprise. The toughest road games are at Washington State, Illinois, and Minnesota and my power ratings favor them in each. They get Ohio State at home the week after the Buckeyes showdown with Penn State. Even if they lose that, if they win the rest of their games, they get another shot at a playoff berth in the Big Ten title game.

My thoughts: Well, here’s to hoping that Phil Steele got one of his 10 Surprise Team picks correct and this one horribly wrong. Or, at least incorrect on Oct. 14 when the Hawkeyes travel to take on Wisconsin. That figures to be the most important game on the Big Ten West slate this season for both Iowa and Wisconsin.

Luke Fickell and Wisconsin have a terrific one-two punch at running back with Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. Phil Longo comes over from North Carolina to join Fickell as Wisconsin’s new offensive coordinator. Can he and Fickell get quarterback Tanner Mordecai and this new-look, air-it-out Wisconsin offense rolling in Year 1?

That game within the game could decide the Big Ten West. How does Iowa’s secondary hold up against Mordecai and Wisconsin airing it out? It should be fun.

Again, here’s to hoping No. 7 on Phil Steele’s Surprise Teams list winds up being No. 1 when it’s all said and done.

