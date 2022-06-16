Phil Steele releases college football preseason top 10

If you’re a diehard college football fan you’re probably familiar with the name Phil Steele.

Steele produces what many, myself included, refer to as the annual bible of college football as his preview magazine is loaded with information based on both metrics and word of mouth. When Steele’s magazine hits the news stands you can tell that college football is officially nearing.

For now, unless you live in Denver you aren’t able to get the hard copy of Steele’s 2022 magazine but you can get the digital version right now on his webpage. Without giving out too many details, here is how Steele’s top 10 shakes out ahead of the 2022 season.

10. Oregon

9. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

7. Notre Dame

6. Utah

5. Michigan

4. Clemson

3. Georgia

2. Ohio State

1. Alabama

