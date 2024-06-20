Phil Steele projects 7 Georgia Bulldogs to be All-Americans in 2024

The Georgia Bulldogs received heavy praise in Phil Steele’s 2024 college football season preview. In addition to being Steele’s preseason No. 1 ranked team, the Bulldogs also had seven players included on Steele’s preseason All-American teams.

Three Bulldogs were selected to the first team, those being quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks, and offensive guard Dylan Fairchild. Starks was an All-American and first team All-SEC selection in 2023, while Beck is considered a top Heisman candidate this season after being selected second team All-SEC a season ago. Fairchild is entering what will likely be his first season as a full-time starter after he played in every game for the Dawgs a season ago and started in 10.

Offensive tackle Xavier Truss was the lone Bulldog on Steele’s second team. Truss is entering his sixth year as a Bulldog. Offensive guard Tate Ratledge, linebacker Smael Mondon, and cornerback Daylen Everette were all named to the third team. Ratledge was an All-SEC first team selection a season ago while Mondon was named to the second team. Everette is entering his second year as a starter and will seek to fill the shoes of Kamari Lassiter as Georgia’s top cornerback.

