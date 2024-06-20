Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American Team Missing Star Notre Dame Defender

There aren’t many places that magazines carry the same weight they used to but one walk past the magazine rack at the drug store or in the airport tells you the college football world is still one.

Phil Steele’s annual college football preview magazine is as well-respected as any and is available for order now.

Steele previews all teams, give team rankings, Heisman predictions and names preseason All-American teams. Notre Dame had a strong presence on those All-American teams, landing four players overall. However, despite Steel naming depth charts for four teams, cornerback Benjamin Morrison didn’t make the cut.

Will Johnson (Michigan) and Travis Hunter (Colorado) made the first team while Cobee Bryant (Kansas) and Denzel Burke (Ohio State) were the second team. Tacario Davis (Arizona) and Daylen Everette (Georgia) we’re the third-team members while Shavon Revel (East Carolina) and Aydan White (NC State) took home fourth-team honors.

Morrison might not be the most valuable defender Notre Dame has, I think that belongs to Howard Cross (who Steele names to his first-team) but you can’t convince me there are four better cornerbacks in the nation than Morrison.

I also know that Benjamin Morrison never had a defensive performance like Hunter’s against Stanford, either.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire