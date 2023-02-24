Phil Steele predicts preseason AP college football top 25. Where is Ohio State?

Phil Steele is one of the most respected college football analysts in the world, and if you are like me, you are eagerly waiting for his preseason magazine to hit the shelves. We still have a few months before that happens, but until then Steele has at least granted us some early insight into his prediction of the preseason AP top ten in college football for 2023.

And before you just sneeze at another prediction from another national writer, consider that Steele has been very good a predicting what these rankings will look like. In fact, over the last 14 years, he’s gotten the top ten teams right in eight of those years.

That’s all while projecting these six months in advance. All told, Steele has correctly predicted 134 out of 140 teams in the preseason AP Top 25 during that time, so we’d say he has a pretty good handle on things.

Here’s how the top ten breaks down according to Steele heading into this fall.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman was reportedly offered D-coordinator gig at Ohio State

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Final Ranking and Record

No. 18 (9-4)

Breaking it Down

Notre Dame’s defense should be one of the best in the country, but the offense will need to be better in year two under Marcus Freeman. Enter Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman at the quarterback spot to get things going on that side of the ball.

USC Trojans

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Final Ranking and Record

No. 12 (11-3)

Breaking it Down

Heisman winner Caleb Williams and his fingernail messages return for 2023 so the offense should be explosive again under Lincoln Riley. However, the real question is if the USC defense can stop teams at a much better clip than it did last season.

Clemson Tigers

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Final Ranking and Record

No. 13 (11-3)

Breaking it Down

You have to wonder where Clemson would have been if Cade Klubnik would have been installed as the starting quarterback earlier in the year. He’s the guy in 2023, but there is still not as much talent on this roster as in years past. There might be enough though in the ACC.

Florida State Seminoles

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sidelines against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Final Ranking and Record

No. 11 (10-3)

Breaking it Down

After several years of underperforming, Mike Norvell seems to have the Seminoles on the right track. Was it just a one-year turnaround, or is there staying power this time?

LSU Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Last Year’s Final Ranking and Record

No. 16 (10-4)

Breaking it Down

There’s a ton of talent that has been stockpiled on the roster in Baton Rouge, but Alabama is probably going to be a problem in a bounce-back year. Still, if LSU can get more consistency from game to game, the Tigers are going to be dangerous and in the mix for the SEC.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Five reasons Penn State could cause some problems for Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Last Year’s Final AP poll Ranking and Record

No. 7 (11-2)

Breaking it Down

Penn State replaces starting quarterback Sean Clifford, but Drew Allar has the ability to still make the offense hum with the weapons around him. The defense should be one of the best in America, but the Nittany Lions will have to contend with Ohio State and Michigan once again in the East Division of the Big Ten.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the offense against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Final Ranking and Record

No. 3 (13-1)

Breaking it Down

Michigan is going to be one of the most experienced and talented teams in the country but it all boils down to the matchups with Penn State and Ohio State in the Big Ten. From there, it’s about whether or not the Wolverines can actually win a game in the postseason. It’s College Football Playoff or bust in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Last Year’s Final Ranking and Record

No. 4 (11-2)

Breaking it Down

Ohio State will have to replace Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud, but there are options starting with former 5-star prospect Kyle McCord to start ripping the ball all over the field in Ryan Day’s offense. The defense should be much improved with a lot of guys back in the Jim Knowles scheme. A retaking of the Big Ten and a national championship is the goal for OSU.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Final Ranking and Record

No. 5 (11-2)

Breaking it Down

Things were uncustomarily off for the Crimson Tide last year, but look for the universe to correct itself this season. Alabama has the most likely the most talent of any roster in college football, and if Saban can find a quarterback to make the engine run in replacing Bryce Young, ‘Bama will be rolling again.

Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart's comments about Ohio State and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts after GeorgiaÃ•s first touchdown during the first half of the SEC Championship NCAA college football game between LSU and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Final Ranking and Record

No. 1 (15-0)

Breaking it Down

The two-time defending champions, Georgia has things cookin’ under head coach Kirby Smart. Stetson Bennett moves on, so there’s always the unknown of how a new starting quarterback to deal with, but the program is loaded across the board, has a fairly easy schedule for SEC standards, and should make another run at special things again.

Our Reaction and Breakdown of the three Big Ten teams

Everything Kirby Smart said about Ohio State at Peach Bowl media day

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Ryan Day of The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs pose for a photo with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl trophy following the on December 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. #4 Ohio State will face #1 Georgia in the 2022 CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

What We Have To Say

I am honestly a bit surprised Ohio State is ranked this high considering that they lose one of the best quarterbacks and best offensive tackles in the country and both positional groups are undergoing serious reconstruction, but Phil Steele must have more faith in Ryan Day to replace C.J. Stroud than even I. That talent is still there, so OSU could put that all together again.

Breathing right down the neck of the Buckeyes are the defending Big Ten Champion, Michigan Wolverines, and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Michigan being ranked behind Ohio State is a bit surprising since they bring back such a large majority of their production including J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and Blake Corum at running back and that isn’t even taking into consideration that Michigan has owned the Buckeyes the last two seasons with relative ease.

Penn State being ranked in the top five is a bit surprising because they always seem to be the bridesmaid, but never the bride in the Big Ten, and I understand hopes are high for Drew Allar, the former five-star quarterback to elevate this program, but anyone who watches James Franklin’s clock management probably understands why this is humorous.

