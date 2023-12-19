Phil Steele’s postseason SEC All-Conference teams includes 5 Gators

Florida football’s 2023 campaign has long since been over but the postseason accolades continue to roll in.

Phil Steele recently released his postseason SEC All-Conference teams, which included Gators punter Jeremy Crawshaw, running back Montrell Johnson Jr., wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, long snapper Rocco Underwood and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

Crawshaw, a third-year punter out of New South Wales, Australia, owns the career record for average yards per punt (min. 90 punts) at Florida at 46.7 yards. In 2023, he set the UF program record for average with 48.9 yards per punt, with seven of his 42 punts going for 60 yards or more. The 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound kicker set career highs with 21 50-plus yard punts, 15 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and a longest punt of 68 yards.

Johnson Jr. started the first 11 games and appeared in all 12 for the Gators last fall. He led the Gators in rushing for the second straight season (817), averaging 5.4 yards per carry and 68.0 yards per game while scoring six touchdowns — five on the ground and one through the air.

Pearsall started all 12 games at wide receiver for the Gators this season leading the team in receptions (65), receiving yards (965) and receiving yards per game (80.4). The Chandler, Arizona, native caught 41 passes for first downs out of 65 receptions (63.1%) and 35 of 65 (53.8%) went for double-digit yards. He was equally effective in the red zone, totaling six touchdowns (four receiving and two rushing).

Underwood appeared in all 12 games for Florida, serving as Florida’s primary long snapper and making every single long snap (94 total). The 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound lineman is on a current streak of 24 consecutive games as Florida’s primary long snapper, and 26 consecutive games played, beginning with his debut in 2021’s Gasparilla Bowl against UCF. He made a season-high 13 snaps for Florida against Arkansas.

Umanmielen, a 6-foot-5-inch, 255-pound defender, finished 2023 with 7.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss — both good enough to crack the top 10 in the SEC. He was named to the Second Team All-SEC as a defensive end, making him the only member of the Orange and Blue to make the all-conference team.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire