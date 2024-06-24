Phil Steele lists LSU as a potential surprise team in 2024

With the Heisman winner in Jayden Daniels and his top two receivers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., moving on, as well as a defense that was one of the SEC’s worst in 2023, there’s reason to believe LSU could be due for a step back this season.

Still, there’s also reason for hope. Garrett Nussmeier has impressed in limited action to this point in his career, and the receiver room is far from bare. The Tigers lost some pieces on defense but added a few as well and will hope that new defensive coordinator Blake Baker improves things.

With that in mind, Phil Steele listed LSU as the No. 8 squad in his list of the top 10 surprise teams in 2024. Here’s On3’s take on that.

LSU loses their reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and his top two wideouts from last year, all of which were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. But Steele thinks the Tigers have the roster, and maybe more importantly the schedule, to be in the CFP mix. The Tigers avoid matchups with Georgia, Texas, and Missouri this season, with all of their SEC road games coming against teams that had losing records last year. As quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will look to follow the footsteps of Jayden Daniels after winning his first career start and the MVP of the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish last season.

Not many expect the Tigers to compete for a national title this fall, but with an expanded playoff, they could find their way into the CFP for the first time since 2019 if the chips fall in the right spots.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire