Phil Steele has Alabama football outside the top five in preseason college football rankings

We are more than two months away from Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team kicking off the 2024 season and have officially entered the preseason rankings season. One of the most popular preseason rankings comes from college football analyst Phil Steele and his top 40 has officially been released.

When Alabama was under the leadership of the legendary Nick Saban, Steele often had the Crimson Tide hovering around the top of the preseason rankings. With the changes at the top, Steele has the Crimson Tide sitting in a much different spot entering the 2024 campaign.

Steele has the Crimson Tide ranked No. 7 in his preseason rankings. To the surprise of no one, Kirby Smart and the Georiga Bulldogs come in at No. 1 with Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Penn State, and Notre Dame all ranking ahead of Alabama.

With Saban gone, the feel around this Alabama football program has certainly changed, but the roster is still loaded with talent and Coach DeBoer has a proven track record of being a winner and that should continue with the Tide.

