Phil Stacey: On Hockey column: Defense sags, leadership lacking in Bruins lackluster loss to 'Canes

Feb. 11—BOSTON — What fishermen all over the North Shore have done for generations with that day's haul after they get back to the docks, the Carolina Hurricanes did to the Boston Bruins' defense Thursday night.

They carved 'em up.

Boston's blue line shortcomings were on full display in an ugly 6-0 loss to the flyin' Carolinans. The combination of the Hurricanes' speed, scoring acumen and ferocious forecheck, coupled with Boston's inability to put a body on anyone rushing their net — or to provide much of a physical presence at all — made for a Molotov cocktail that the hosts bore the full brunt of.

As he is wont to do, head coach Bruce Cassidy did not hold back when asked about his squad's porous performance.

"You want to advance, you've got to beat good teams. You have to learn how to play against good teams. I feel like we're lacking a little bit, the character and the instinct part, the digging in against good teams," said Cassidy. "It's harder, it hurts to win. It's harder and we don't have have enough against some of those better teams.

"Sometimes a team is obviously just better than you in certain situations," added Cassidy, whose team has been outscored 16-2 by the 'Canes this season. "Carolina clearly is; they've beaten us three times."

Playing without captain Patrice Bergeron (injured), leading scorer Brad Marchand (suspended) and goalie Tuukka Rask (who retired Wednesday), there were chances for others on the team to step up in their absence. Most either did not or could not.

That was particularly evident on defense. Too much scrambling around in their own end, allowing Carolina to pounce on rebounds and pass the puck in the offensive zone without consequence, made for a painful night.

Brandon Carlo might've had one of his most mystifying showings in a Black-and-Gold sweater. He seemed unsure of himself when he possessed the puck, had difficultly clearing the zone, and saw Carolina forwards blow past him time and time again. His giveaway clearing attempt — emphasis on 'attempt' — early in the second period put the puck directly on Andrei Svechnikov's stick for probably the easiest of his 18 goals scored in 2021-22.

Mike Reilly also looked as he has of late: too often stationary and not reacting quickly enough. He hasn't had nearly the same impact that he did when he was traded for 10 months ago; when Reilly's not contributing offensively and his foot speed on defense becomes exposed, his value bottoms out.

Difficultly showing any semblance of slowing down the Hurricanes' forecheck was a night-long roadblock for Boston. Cassidy singled out one such instance that led to Sebastian Aho giving the visitors a 3-0 lead with virtually no resistance out front.

"We made some bad first-pass decisions," said Cassidy, "going behind the net on that third goal, trying to go D-to-D and their guy is right there. We're covered and can't go to Charlie, so we lose a puck battle on the wall, which is the next part of the equation. Against this team, you have to win races, you have to win puck battles. We've seen it three times (against Carolina) now; they're heads and tails better than us in those departments. But that's where it starts."

Making matters worse, Matt Grzelcyk left with an upper body injury with his team already trailing, 4-0. When he'll back remains to be seen as the B's head out on a 4-game road trip.

Charlie McAvoy is exempt from much of the defensive criticism that fell on his backline brethren. Logging two dozen shifts over 22:24, he was involved in all three zones, threw five hits, and even answered for his center ice blasting of Aho — he could've drilled him a lot worse, but didn't — by dropping the gloves when Tony DeAngelo challenged him to a fight.

"I'll give Charlie McAvoy a ton of credit," said Cassidy. "He's one that tried to step up, play hard, clean, got challenged. There just wasn't enough pushback (from everyone else)."

It wasn't all on the defense, naturally; the offense didn't score a single goal. Lack of leadership could be felt up front, too.

"It's an understanding of who we are. I think a lot of times that's what Bergy and Marchy do; they set pace for who this group is," said winger Nick Foligno. "Now it's on other guys to continue that. That's the big part of leadership; it's not some big rah-rah speech; it's doing what needs to be done for the team to have success, and every guy has to take ownership in that.

"How are we going to weather it?," asked Cassidy. "We're certainly going to need more pushback from guys who are expected to bring it, and some other veterans who might not, but have to step it up in (Bergeron and Marchand's) absence. We were lacking both in huge quantities tonight."

