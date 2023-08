Phil Spencer: My parents would have held hands under water as they died

Richard Spencer and wife Anne were diagnosed with dementia and parkinson's respectively

TV presenter Phil Spencer has said his parents “would have held hands under water and quietly slipped away”, after their car toppled off a bridge and into a river on their estate.

The Location, Location, Location star’s mother Anne and father David died on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent, while on their way to lunch on Friday.

On Instagram, Spencer, 53, said: “Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday.

“As a family we are all trying to hold on to the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one.

“Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), mum’s Parkinson’s and dad’s dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge.

‘We will probably go together’

“So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking ‘now it looks like we will probably go together’. And so they did.”

Spencer said the accident is “what God had planned for them” so the couple could stay together after six decades of marriage and four children.

Describing the moments before the accident, he wrote: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river.

Phil Spencer and family 'comforted knowing they went together' - Jeff Gilbert

“There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it - they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

“Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.

“As many farmers do, my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts. He pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.”

A spokesman said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called at 12.38pm on Friday August 18 to reports of a car in the river near Bekesbourne Lane, in Littlebourne, near Canterbury.

“Three fire engines and a water safety unit attended.”

‘If there is a ‘good end’ - this was it’

Spencer said the family are “desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief”, but are clear that “if there can ever be such a thing as having a ‘good end’ - this was it”.

He added: “It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage, to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future.”

Spencer’s co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp asked fans to join her in “sending so much love” to his family following the deaths.

On Instagram, the 51-year-old wrote: “This lovely photograph, recently taken at their home in Kent, is of Anne and David Spencer. I am desperately sad to have to say that they were both killed yesterday in a car accident near their home.

“They were farmers, animal lovers and devoted parents to Robert, Caryn, Helen and Philip and adored their eight grandchildren.”