Phil Simms says multiple teams wanted Giants QB Daniel Jones before 17th pick

Apparently Phil Simms agrees with Dave Gettleman.

The Giants receieved plenty of critcism when they seleted QB Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick, but Simms said he's positive that Jones would've been selected before Big Blue's next pick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Just to dispel any myths -- you're probably the first person I'll says this to. Daniel Jones, 'Oh, they should have taken him later.' He was not going to be there," Simms said during an interview with Stat Sports. "Everybody just trust me.... I know for a fact he would not have been there on the 17th pick that the Giants had.

"It's a quarterback. What are we going to argue 'Oh, I had him slotted at No. 9.' Who's they? Oh, writers and [Twitter trolls]," Simms added. "Trust me, not one -- multiple -- teams were going to draft Daniel Jones before pick 17. I gave you a scoop. Nobody talks about it. I do, though."

Aside from a team trading up between the Giants' first two picks and taking Jones, the likely candidates for him would've been the Redskins at pick No. 15, who drafted QB Dwayne Haskins, and the Dolphins at No. 13, who hadn't yet traded for Josh Rosen at that point.

Simms also added he thinks the rookie will fit in well with his new team.

"I think he's a perfect fit for the Giants, the offense, the team, the culture here, everything about it. I think they knew what they were doing," Simms said.