Phil Simms, David Tryee believe Daniel Jones should be Giants’ QB in 2023

Have you seen enough of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this season — enough to offer him a contract extension?

Two Giants Super Bowl legends believe Jones is worth keeping.

Both Phil Simms and David Tyree have officially seen enough and signed off on his return.

Officially going on record…Daniel Jones is the QB for the @giants I don’t need to see anymore 👍🏾 — David Tyree (@TyreeNation) December 19, 2022

Jones has led the Giants to an 8-5-1 record this season and they are poised to play in the postseason for the first time in six years.

The Giants did not exercise Jones’ fifth-year option, which would have cost the Giants approximately $22.38 million next year. The 24-year-old, who was the sixth overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft, is now eligible for free agency at the end of this season.

The Giants could slap the franchise tag on Jones (at a cost of roughly $30 million) but it may not get that to that point. The Giants and Jones could come to an agreement on a contract extension before the league year ends in March.

Jones has performed admirably in the face of challenging circumstances — a makeshift offensive line, his fourth offensive coordinator in as many years, and a dearth of quality playmakers around him.

