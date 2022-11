SNY

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has found himself in hot water over the last few weeks since the team's first game against the New England Patriots. After losing the rematch, Wilson has found himself on Gang Green's bench for the time being according to head coach Robert Saleh. Wilson humbly accepted responsibility for his poor play when he met the media on Wednesday, and said he realized that he let his emotions get the best of him in the press conference following last week's loss. Wilson spoke to his teammates and seems to have mended fences in that regard, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mike White and the Jets against the Bears on Sunday.