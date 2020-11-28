Phil Regan says Yankees' Domingo German looks 'great' in Dominican Winter League

309350726 domingo-german-twins

Yankees pitcher Domingo German hasn’t pitched in a Major League game since Sept. 18, 2019, but is spending the offseason playing with the Toros Del Este Bulls of the Dominican Winter League.

His pitching coach there is Phil Regan, who served as the Mets pitching coach for part of the 2019 season and is currently the team’s senior adviser of pitching development.

Regan told Newsday that German isn’t showing any signs of rust, and threw four innings in the team’s Opening Day no-hitter earlier this month.

"He started that game and he went four innings and he looked great," Regan said. "He’s throwing the ball really, really well. Sharp breaking ball, good fastball [96-97 mph]. He looks really good."

German began serving a suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy last September. In January, MLB announced the suspension would be for 81 games. With the shortened season, it effectively banned him for the entirety the 2020 season. He was officially reinstated in October, but was ineligible for the team’s postseason roster.

The right-hander was electric in 2019, pitching to an 18-4 record with a 4.04 ERA, striking out 153 hitters and walking 39 in 143 innings. If he returns to form in 2021, he and Gerrit Cole would make a formidable duo at the top of what could be a new-look Yankees starting rotation.