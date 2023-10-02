Phil Perry's Patriots Stock Watch: Week 4

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.