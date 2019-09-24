Phil Perry's Patriots Report Card: Defense's roll is unprecedented

The New England Patriots' offense is led by arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time, still playing at an elite level at age 42. Yet through three games in 2019, the biggest story on the Patriots is their defense.

The Pats lead the league in scoring defense (5.7 ppg), overall defense (199 yards/game), passing defense (162.3 ypg), rushing defense (36.7 ypg), sacks (13), interceptions (6) and third down percentage (12.8) - among other categories.

And even though they haven't exactly faced daunting offenses this season, the D continues to set the tone and ace every test.

On the other side of the coin, New England's rushing attack isn't lighting things up. With James White out for the birth of his child, Sony Michel couldn't find much traction or running room against the Jets - and Phil Perry says there's blame to go around for the lack of productivity on the ground.

