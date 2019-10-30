Phil Perry's Patriots Report Card: Brady pocket movement, accuracy still dynamite
As their coach Bill Belichick pursued his 300th career victory, Patriots players put to use the techniques he'd taught them to pick up their eighth win of the season and continue their nearly unprecedented run of dominance. And, no, "nearly unprecedented" is not hyperbole. Their +189 point differential is second-best through eight games in NFL history.
