Phil Perry's NFL Mock Draft 4.0 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Despite his lengthy injury history, Rob Gronkowski has been a fixture in the Patriots lineup since he was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

But now that Gronk has announced his retirement, New England needs to make alternative plans at the tight end position, and with the free agent market depleted at this point, perhaps the Patriots' best chance to address that glaring hole in their lineup is by adding a tight end or two in this year's draft.

Will New England take a tight end in the first round for the first time since selecting Ben Watson in 2004? Or will Bill Belichick attempt to replenish other positions of need, such as wide receiver or defensive line?

In his latest mock draft, Phil Perry goes through the first round and takes a shot at which player card the Patriots will submit later this month.

