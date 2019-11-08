Go ahead and ask the players in the Patriots locker room as to whether or not they appreciated the timing of this season's bye week. They'll tell you it was just about perfect.

Seven games left. As many as 11 games total remaining, if you include the postseason. It's midseason. Almost exactly midseason. If you include the preseason, when many of the rostered players played three games, this break comes 12 games in.

It's just about the perfect time for players and coaches to rest. It's just about the perfect time to make improvements. And it's just about the perfect time for us to take a big-picture look at how each of the team's position groups are performing.

Phil Perry's Midseason Report Card: Patriots protection has been better than you think originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston