Phil Perry believes Mac Jones looks like NFL starter

Perry: Mac Jones looks like a starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With Cam Newton away, it was Mac Jones' day at training camp for the New England Patriots.

While the session was far from perfect for Jones, who threw two interceptions during 11-on-11 work, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry said that based on what he saw, Jones looked like an NFL starting quarterback.

"Even if you want to focus on those two mistakes, I'd say there's twice as many plays -- if not more -- that make you look at this particular player and say, 'why isn't he ready to start Week 1?" Perry said.

Tuesday's work felt like a step in the right direction for Jones, Perry said. Jones finished the afternoon 30 for 37 throwing in 11-on-11s, as well as 2 for 4 in 7-on-7s.

Should Jones ultimately unseat Newton as the starter, he'd become the first rookie quarterback to start for the Patriots since Jacoby Brissett started a pair of games in 2016 following Tom Brady's suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo's subsequent injury.

"There's nothing that occurred at today's practice that would have an onlooker that's used to watching NFL football observe what went on and say 'oh, there's no way they can let this guy be the starter,'" Perry said. "He ran the practice as a starter today. I'd say he looks like an NFL starter."