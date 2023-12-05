Phil Parker wins 2023 Broyles Award ahead of Citrus Bowl against Vols

Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker was named the winner of the 2023 Broyles Award on Tuesday.

The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

“Phil Parker is an incredible football coach, and I am extremely pleased that he has been recognized for his career success by the Broyles Committee,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We simply would not have achieved the success we have as a program without Phil’s dedication and leadership. Since 1999, we have benefited from Phil’s expertise and tenacity.

“Phil is an exceptional coach and teacher. He has helped develop hundreds of student athletes into better football players on the field and prepared them to be better men off the field. He is one of a kind, and I am so happy that he has been by my side in this program throughout the past 25 years.”

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kickoff between the Vols and Hawkeyes is slated for 1 p.m. EST. ABC will televise the matchup in Orlando, Florida.

Parker has served on Iowa’s coaching staff under Ferentz since 1999. He has served as the Hawkeyes’ defensive coordinator since 2012.

