Phil Parker captures FootballScoop’s Defensive Coordinator of the Year award

The brilliance of Phil Parker is rightfully being recognized in 2023.

After recently capturing the Broyles Award at the beginning of the month, the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ longtime defensive coordinator has tracked down another major honor. Parker was named the FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year.

Parker won out over fellow finalists Manny Diaz of Penn State, Adam Fuller of Florida State, Jesse Minter of Michigan and Scott Symons of SMU. Finalists were selected based off of nominations by coaches, athletic directors and athletic department personnel.

From there, previous winners of the award chose Parker as this year’s recipient.

Former winners selected Phil Parker (@HawkeyeFootball) — 2023 FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year https://t.co/J4GC0JhOeX — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 28, 2023

Parker’s unit ranks among the tops nationally in a number of key categories. Heading into the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Tennessee, Iowa ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense, surrendering just 13.2 points per game. The Hawkeyes rank No. 5 in total defense, allowing 274.8 yards per game.

Iowa was sensational at limiting explosive plays this season. The Hawkeyes allowed just 18 gains of 20-plus yards this season. That is 11 plays better than No. 2 Michigan and bested Alabama (20) for the fewest big gains allowed over a 13-game season since at least 2010.

Incredibly, Iowa has allowed just one rush of 20-plus yards through the regular season and the Big Ten Championship game and none longer than 30 yards. Per FootballScoop, if the Hawkeyes keep Tennessee without a 30-yard carry in the Citrus Bowl, Iowa would become the first FBS unit to not allow a single 30-yard carry over the course of an entire season since at least 2010. That’s the earliest year that FootballScoop has records for.

Iowa is second in the nation at 3.99 yards per play allowed. It’s worst yards per play day this season came in a 26-16 win over Michigan State where the Hawkeyes surrendered 4.59 yards per play. That 4.59 yards per play figure would have ranked eighth nationally.

Iowa shutout Rutgers and held four other opponents to 10 points or less this season.

The Hawkeyes have one final chance to impress in the Citrus Bowl versus a Tennessee team that is set to start five-star signee Nico Iamaleava in his starting debut.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire