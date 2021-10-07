Yankees' Phil Nevin says A-Rod's criticism of fateful Aaron Judge send was wrong: 'He’s never been in that position'

The turning point in the Yankees' 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card game came in the sixth inning, when Aaron Judge was thrown out at home plate.

Judge, trying to score from first base on a missile of a double off the Green Monster by Giancarlo Stanton, was out by a wide margin as the Yankees were trying to cut the score to 3-2.

Had third base coach Phil Nevin held Judge at third base, the Yankees would've had runners on second and third with one out, trailing 3-1, with Joey Gallo and Gleyber Torres due up.

Aaron Judge out at home against Red Sox in 2021 Wild Card game

Instead, the Judge play short-circuited the rally.

Nevin, who came under fire from fans and broadcasters alike right after the play, recently reacted to criticism of former Yankee Alex Rodriguez, who was calling the game for ESPN and said he was "surprised of the magnitude of that mistake."

On Wednesday, Nevin responded.

"The guy has never been in that situation, but thinks he has a good idea of what baseball is in that spot and he’s wrong," Nevin told The New York Post. "He’s never been in that position."

As far as what happened as he made the call to send Judge, Nevin said he "didn’t hesitate at all."

"I was in the right position, made the right read [and] had conviction in my send," Nevin said. "But I get it. I get why people are upset and people are mad."

