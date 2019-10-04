Phil Neville: England inspired by Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson's success

Phil Neville puts the players through their paces ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Portugal - PA

England's squad have been taking inspiration from Great Britain's world champion athletes ahead of their sold-out Brazil friendly at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

With three losses and a draw from their past four matches, the Lionesses are in need of a boost as they tackle two friendlies in the next few days, starting with Brazil and followed by an away tie against Portugal at the Estadio do Bonfim on Tuesday.

Manager Phil Neville said that the action in Doha has provided just that, as the squad spent Wednesday and Thursday huddled around the television at St George's Park to watch Dina Asher-Smith and Katerina Johnson-Thompson's historic gold-medal winning performances in the 200m and heptathlon.

"What I find really inspiring is that Monday night was the Manchester United v Arsenal [men's] game, that’s on in the background, Spurs v Bayern in the Champions League on Tuesday. The minute that a female athlete comes on, Dina Asher-Smith, Katerina Johnson-Thompson, the squad all get excited because that is their inspiration," Neville said on Friday.

"They’re fighting together. That’s inspiring for them. The gold medal that Johnson-Thompson won – they have a different sensation. The minute that someone like Gabby Logan comes on the telly there is an admiration that she has broken down so many barriers to get to be the person at the BBC that goes on MOTD and does the athletics.

Neville hopes England can fly the flag for the country in much the same way Dina Asher-Smith did with her gold at the athletics World Championships this week Credit: Getty Images

"There is a connection between women in sport, we’ve broken down these barriers ourselves and we’re going to take on the world ourselves and when one of us wins we all win. It’s almost like a pack of wolves fighting together."

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, manager Phil Neville confirmed that Jordan Nobbs will start for England against Brazil, her first cap since an ACL injury last December forced her to miss the World Cup. He added that Nobbs' Arsenal team-mate Leah Williamson will also form part of the starting XI, in the absence of injured defenders Millie Bright and Abbie McManus, two of four players to drop out of the squad this week.

Neville also singled out the third Arsenal player in the squad, Beth Mead, as particularly impressing him this camp, and challenged her to emulate the World Cup's player of the tournament, USA's Megan Rapinoe.

"We saw Rapinoe, on the big occasions she delivers. That’s the challenge we’ve set Beth: Do you want to get to that level? We’ve shown her the stats, the assists, the goals. We’ve said, do you want to reach for the moon, go to the next level?

"We were quite tough on her coming off the back of the World Cup and she’s answered everything we’ve asked of her. Beth’s in the best place she’s been in. In terms of players that score goals and assists, I don’t think there’s anyone like her in our team, she has an impact in every single game, now it’s just the consistency."

Jordan Nobbs is set to make her first appearance for England since the Arsenal star injured her ACL last December Credit: Getty Images

Along with the sold-out 34,000 Riverside crowd expected today, the FA also revealed this week that 77,000 Wembley tickets have been sold for England's final match of the year against Germany on November 9. Neville said keeping performances at a high level is the key to fulfilling their aims of hosting matches in the near future at "Old Trafford or Anfield".

The Middlesbrough setting today holds its own significance though, as eight of England's squad herald from the North East. Neville said playing at one of the country's "hot beds of football" had been an aim for the FA since he joined.

"I always think the North East is one of the hot beds of football. It’s produced many, many top class footballers, particularly in the women’s game, and there’s a really strong bond between those players that grew up in this area. We hope to put on a good show."