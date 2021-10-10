Phil Mickelson wins again on PGA Tour Champions, this time at the Furyk and Friends in Jacksonville

Phil Mickelson is now 3-for-4 on the PGA Tour Champions after holding off Miguel Ángel Jiménez Sunday to claim the Constellation Furyk & Friends at the Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville.

Mickelson, the first reigning major champion to ever play in a Champions event, shot a final-round 68 to finish at 15 under. His scorecard featured three straight birdies to start his day. He had a double bogey on the sixth hole before recording birdies on Nos. 12 and 15.

Leading by one, Mickelson sank a clutch three-footer for par on 17 to keep his one-shot lead. On 18, he hit his drive 301 yards right down the middle. After he hit his approach, fans filled the fairway behind him as he walked to the green.

Jimenez faced a long putt for birdie to tie, but burned the edge and settled for par for a final-round 68 and a solo second-place finish. He now has five consecutive top-10s.

After Steve Flesch made a birdie to secure a solo third-place finish, Lefty then clinched a two-shot win by curling in a birdie putt.

“It was a hard-fought battle and I really enjoyed it. I enjoy playing out here,” Mickelson told Golf Channel after his win. He also had a lot of praise for his friend and tournament host Jim Furyk, who finished tied for fourth at 9 under with Ernie Els and Cameron Beckman.